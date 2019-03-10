|
LEDERMANN - Edward F., of North Babylon and Hampton Bays, went home to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019. Loving husband to Patricia, and cherished father of James Ledermann. Beloved brother of John, Charles, Fred, Jimmy, the late Anita, and Patricia; and adored uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Edward recently retired after 43 years of service as Associate Director, Network Engineering at Verizon. Friends and family may visit at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, Babylon Village, Monday and Tuesday 2pm-4:30pm and 7pm- 9:30pm. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10am St. Joseph RC Church, Babylon. Interment to follow at North Babylon Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 10, 2019