Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Christ The King RC Church
Commack , NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lockley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lockley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lockley Notice
LOCKLEY, Jr. - Edward E. of Smithtown, New York at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Edyth. Loving father of Doreen Viola, Joanne Dean, Laura and her husband Seamus Murphy, Diane Savary and her husband William. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 3. Visitation at Brueggemann Funeral Home of East Northport, Inc. Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm. Funeral Mass at Christ The King RC Church, Commack Friday at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery with Navel Honors. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -