LOCKLEY, Jr. - Edward E. of Smithtown, New York at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Edyth. Loving father of Doreen Viola, Joanne Dean, Laura and her husband Seamus Murphy, Diane Savary and her husband William. Cherished grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 3. Visitation at Brueggemann Funeral Home of East Northport, Inc. Thursday 2 - 4 & 7 - 9 pm. Funeral Mass at Christ The King RC Church, Commack Friday at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at Long Island National Cemetery with Navel Honors. bfhli.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 5, 2020