|
|
ARNDT - Edward M., age 92, passed away on February 17th, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, as a child he and his family moved to Northport where they endured the long years of the great depression. Ed was drafted into the Army and served in the 311th Infantry, 78th Division. After his discharge, Ed attended Syracuse University where he earned an Electrical Engineering degree. He met and married Anna Crosson of Boston, MA in 1958. Ed and Anna moved to Stony Brook, NY in 1964 where they raised their family. During his professional career, Ed worked for Grumman Aerospace on many notable projects that included navy planes and the original lunar lander. Ed enjoyed many years of service with the Post 3584 and BSA Troop 70 both of Setauket, NY. Ed and Anna moved to GA in 2017 to be closer to family. Ed is survived by his wife Anna, sons William and Robert, daughter-in-law Renee, grandson Cole and other family and friends. A graveside service will be held on February 22 at 1:00pm at Arlington Memorial Park in GA. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Sandy Springs Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Long Island State Veterans Home veteranshome.stonybrookmedicine.edu/donate
Published in Newsday on Feb. 22, 2020