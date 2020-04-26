Home

Edward M. Corgnati

Edward M. Corgnati Notice
CORGNATI - Edward M., 90 passed on 4/20/2020 of COVID related complications. Born 11/12/29 in Freeport Pa. Served on the SS Damato during the Korean War. Retired from the 2nd Precinct NCPD. Long time resident of Smith-town. He is survived by his wife Marilyn together over 67 years. Father of Ginny and husband Alan. Proud grandfather to Daniel Aiello and his wife Danielle. Great Grand Pop to Abigail and Emma. He will always be loved and never will be forgotten. A mass and a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 26, 2020
