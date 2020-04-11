Home

Edward M. McNamara

Edward M. McNamara Notice
MCNAMARA - Edward M. on April 5, 2020. Beloved son of the late William J. and Ida. Survived by his loving sister RoseAnn, his brother William Jr. (Kathy), niece Cynthia Ida Esposito and nephew William III. Edward had many friends at his job site. He looked forward to attending the Lynbrook hub site on a daily basis where he performed community volunteer work. His passions were dining out, golf, dancing ,going to the movies, traveling and singing to the oldies. He had many friends at his favorite restaurant Robkes in Northport where he thoroughly enjoyed the staff, food and acting as "maitre d". He looked forward to attending sleep a way camp in Hunter, New York every summer. Edward attended many professional golf tournaments held on Long Island. The family is grateful for the kindness shown to Edward because he truly was a beautiful soul. We are thankful for his many friends in law enforcement for embracing him and making him feel like "one of the guys". In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Troopers Memorial Fund Inc., P.O.Box 526; Mount Sinai, New York 11766
Published in Newsday from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
