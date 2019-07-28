|
MCCAFFREY - Edward Michael of Naples, FL died peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the age of 96. Edward was born in the Bronx, NY to James and Mary Ellen (Carbin) McCaffrey. He served with the U.S. Marine Corps in the Pacific during WWII. He was a Police Lieutenant with the Port Authority of NY & NJ, and later specialized in Security for British Airways. Edward was a long-time resident of Franklin Square, Long Island and then retired to Florida where he lived for 21 years. He was a strong, selfless family man with great enthusiasm for ev-erything he did in life. He was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling to many parts of the world. Edward was preceded in death by his loving wife, Patricia, his daughter Kathleen, his sisters Mary (Moynihan), Ellen (Donnelly), Margaret (Jermain), and Theresa (Carroll), as well as his dear friend Sheila DeCarlo. He is mourned by his children Eileen (Bruce) Bogardus, Marianne (Steve) Maltz, James (Susan) McCaffrey, Margaret Chevalier and Edward McCaf-frey, Jr.; grandchildren, great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Viewing: 2:00-5:00pm on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Naples Funeral Home, 3107 Davis Blvd., Naples. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00am on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5130 Rattle- snake Hammock Rd., Naples. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate in his name may contribute to , or a .
Published in Newsday on July 28, 2019