MCGURN - Edward 91, of Jupiter, FL & Southold, NY died Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late William and Alice McGurn. Mr. McGurn was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Adelaide Mary (Pinkee) Swedish McGurn & 8 siblings. Mr. McGurn worked his entire career and retired as a Project Manager at Verizon. Mr. McGurn is survived by his sister Doris Brown; sons William & Daniel; and grandson Jack McGurn. The family will receive friends on Monday, August 26th from 1-4:30P.M. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, August 27th at 10:00 A.M. at Saint Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Southold, officiated by Father John Barrett.
Published in Newsday from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019