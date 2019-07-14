Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
St. James Funeral Home
Edward Mikell Notice
MIKELL - Edward, age 77 of Commack, passed away 7-9 surrounded by family. Beloved husband of Linda, loving father of Terry Castellone (Jim), Jennifer Mikell (Tom Chiesa) and Timothy Mikell. Cherished grandfather of Tyler, Bryce and Cooper Castellone. Retired from 19 years at Henry Schein. Founder of Le Petit Salon concert series and 7 Cents Club roadside cleanup. Celebration of Life will be held 8-10 at St. James Funeral Home at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to www.alpha1.org appreciated.
Published in Newsday on July 14, 2019
