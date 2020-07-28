Edward Miller

MILLER- Edward Dewling, 84, of No. Babylon, formerly of Park Slope, Brooklyn on July 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen. Cherished father of Rodney Miller and Karen Tourigny (Gary). Beloved Brother of Janice Puppa and the late Elizabeth Ehrichs. Fond brother-in-law of the late Roy Ehrichs and the late Joseph Puppa. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy. He served as a NYC police officer for 25 years and later worked 25 years for the Copiague school district. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday from 7:00-9:30pm at the Claude R. Boyd-Spencer Funeral Home, 448 W. Main Street, Babylon, NY. Words of condolences may be left for Edward at www.boyd-spencer.com