MURPHY - Edward (Woody) John III, (4-23-50) of Johnston RI, on 2-16-19. Formerly of Hicksville, NY. Retired Security Specialist, Outdoorsman and Musician. Woody, an adored uncle of 18 & great uncle of 23, will be greatly missed by his loving brothers and sisters and their spouses, Mike (Barbara), Tim (Dina), Ginny Hamill (Ed), Jane McAuley (Alec), Ellen Boccuzi (Joe), Ann Sarrantonio (Tom).Memorial Mass will be held on March 30, 2019, 11:15am at St Philip and James RC Church, 454 N. Country Rd., St. James, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2019