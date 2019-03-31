Home

Brueggemann Funeral Home Of East Northport Inc
522 Larkfield Rd
East Northport, NY 11731
(631) 368-1235
Edward Nostrand Notice
NOSTRAND - Edward C., of East Northport, L.I. on March 29, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Beloved husband of Doris & loving father of Philip Nostrand and Dianne (Lenny) Guarino. Cherished grandfather of Maxwell Nostrand. Ed served in the U.S. Navy. He retired as a guidance counselor from the Northport - East Northport School district after 37 years. Memorial visitation Friday, April 5th from 2 - 4 & 7 - 9p.m. & Saturday, April 6th 11 - 2p.m. at Brueggemann Funeral Home, 522 Larkfield Road, East Northport, L.I. Words of remembrance Saturday, 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ed's memory to Huntington Arts Council, 213 Main Street, Huntington, NY 11743 or Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Avenue, Huntington, NY 11743. www.bfhli.com.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 31, 2019
