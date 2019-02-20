|
|
STEVENS- Edward P. of Central Islip, LI. Formerly of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn on February 15, 2019. Proud veteran of the United States Air Force. Beloved husband of Dorothy Clark Stevens. Devoted father of Mark E. Stevens and the late Laura Anne Stevens. Cherished grandfather of Sheridan Grace Stevens. Loving brother of Carol, John, Peter Stevens and Joan Prescott. Loving brother-in-law of Richard W. Clark, Barbara Clark, John Prescott, Diane Stevens and Suzanne Stevens. Edward was a self-employed Insurance Broker. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 Mile West of the S.S. Parkway, Exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Saturday 10:00 AM St. John of God R.C. Church, Central Islip, LI. Interment to follow at St. John of God Cemetery, Central Islip, LI. In lieu of flowers Edward's family suggests donations be made in his loving memory to the Ronald McDonald House of Long Island, 267-07 76th Avenue, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visiting Friday 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM. www.chapeyfamily.com
Published in Newsday on Feb. 20, 2019