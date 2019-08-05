Newsday Notices
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
[631] 475-0098
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Ruland Funeral Home - Patchogue
500 North Ocean Avenue
Patchogue, NY 11772
Resources
PEREGOY, JR. - Edward R. , of Medford, NY, on August 3, 2019. Proud officer for the SCPD. Beloved husband of the late Heidrun Peregoy. Loving father of Suzanne (Joseph) Belmonte and Scott (Amy) Peregoy. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Lukas, Sammy, and Kylie. Dearest brother of Arlene Dempsey and Robert Peregoy. Arrangements en-trusted to the Ruland Funeral Home, Inc. (South of LIE Ext 63) 500 North Ocean Ave., Patchogue NY. Family to receive friends Monday (8-5) from 2-4PM & 7-9PM. Closing Prayer on Tuesday at 10:30AM at the funeral home. Committal Service to follow in Washington Memorial Park in Mount Sinai. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Good Shepherd Hospice; 110 Bi-County Blvd, Ste 114; Farmingdale, NY 11735
Published in Newsday on Aug. 5, 2019
