PERONNET - Edward Henry was born August 10, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY and left this life on March 10th in Granbury, Texas surrounded by people who cared deeply about him. There will be a funeral mass at St. Athanasius Roman Catholic Church in Brooklyn, NY, 10AM Friday, March 22nd with a burial to follow at St. Johns Cemetery in Queens. In his teens he participated in SOAR a cutting edge rocketry club. He graduated from Erasmus Hall High School. He attended Brooklyn College studying geology. He also did coursework at the Academy of Aeronautics. Edward was employed by NY Bell Telephone as a project supervisor and spoke in High Schools in the NYC area about the frontier of communication. He worked for Grumman Aerospace in Bethpage, NY on the Lunar Excursion Module. He ended his working days at NASA working contracts for SAIC as a reliability expert for the International Space Station, working closely with the Russian Space Program on packaging payloads for space travel. He was a tremendous advocate of education, travel and the importance of having varied experiences to broaden the mind and develop one's character. He continually encouraged his family to pursue the same. Edward was preceded in death by his parents Maurice Rene Peronnet and Felicia Helen Panarace, His Brother Maurice "Sonny" Peronnet and wife Agnes. He is survived by close, and extended family who loved him. He was truly one of a kind.