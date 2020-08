BERRY - Edward R. passed away August 21, 2020 at his home in Port St. Lucie, FL. Edward was born in Oceanside, NY. He is a veteran having served in the U.S. Airforce during the Vietnam War. He retired from the NY Telephone Company, 1991. He volun-teered with veterans' charities throughout his life. He is survived by his wife Daisy, daughters Joan, Debra and 4 grandchildren Ian, Thomas, Emmett and Nora. Please send memorial donations to The COPD Foundation. www.copdfoundation.org