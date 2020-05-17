Home

CUSANO - Edward R. (The Captain), 82, passed away on April 1, 2020. Born March 10, 1938. Survived by his wife of 57 years, Marie (Pat); daughter, Theresa (Michael Catrone) of Northport and son, John Cusano (Patricia) of Wading River; grandchildren Anthony, Lexi, Joseph, Nicholas, Taylor and Michael; late sister Maryann Endlich. He served in the US Navy from 1957-1961 on the USS Leyte and worked for ADT from 1961-2000. His favorite times were when he was with his family. He was our hero. The most loving, loyal and giving husband, father, brother and friend. EVERYONE who knew him LOVED him! He had a bright beautiful smile that would light up a room! To celebrate Edward's life a Memorial Visitation and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2020
