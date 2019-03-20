|
RIBAUDO - Edward F. Sr., 81 of Smithtown, NY on March 18, 2019. Cherished husband of Patricia (Adams) for 58 years. Devoted father of Ann Marie Palombo (Jeff), the late Joseph, the late William, Edward Jr. (the late Brad Ost), Daniel (Annemarie). Survived by his brother, Dr. Thomas Ribaudo (Donna) and sister-in-law, Michelle Connolly (Charles). Loving grandfather of seven grandchildren as well as numerous nieces & nephews. Reposing at Moloney Funeral Home, Rte. 111, Hauppauge, NY 11788, Thursday, March 21 from 2-4pm & 7-9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 22 at 10:00am at St. Patrick's R.C. Church, 280 E. Main St., Smithtown, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick's R.C. Church & Catholic Home Care.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 20, 2019