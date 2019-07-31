Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Michael E. Reilly Memorial Park
Patchogue, NY
Edward Ruckdeschel

Edward Ruckdeschel Notice
RUCKDESCHEL - Edward passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019. A loving husband to Su Ruckdeschel, a devoted father to Augie, Danny, Bubba and his deceased youngest son Ryan, brother to Elaine Ruckdeschel and Carolyn Korb, and a friend to countless others. He was a man who inspired us, took care of us, and gave us the opportunities and tools we needed to pursue our dreams, our careers, create lasting friendships, and build families. He will be missed intensely. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to . A memorial party will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 2pm at Michael E. Reilly Memorial Park in Patchogue
Published in Newsday on July 31, 2019
