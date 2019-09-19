Home

Services
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
(516) 921-2888
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Reposing
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Beney Funeral Home
79 Berry Hill Road
Syosset, NY 11791
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Edward Confessor RC Church
205 Jackson Ave.
Syosset, NY
View Map
Edward S. Kobus Notice
KOBUS - Edward S., of Syosset, N.Y. on September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucyann. Loving father of Edward (Anne) and Karen Kobus. Dear grandfather of Diana (Shaun) Rice, Tim, Karen (Jon) Hagerman and Ted, and great-grandfather of Ainslie and Leighton. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd. Syosset. Visiting Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:45 am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, followed by interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Edward Confessor RC Church would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019
