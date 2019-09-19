|
|
KOBUS - Edward S., of Syosset, N.Y. on September 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Lucyann. Loving father of Edward (Anne) and Karen Kobus. Dear grandfather of Diana (Shaun) Rice, Tim, Karen (Jon) Hagerman and Ted, and great-grandfather of Ainslie and Leighton. Reposing at the Beney Funeral Home, 79 Berry Hill Rd. Syosset. Visiting Friday, September 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday, September 21, 2019 9:45 am at St. Edward Confessor RC Church, 205 Jackson Ave., Syosset, followed by interment at Holy Rood Cemetery, Westbury, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Edward Confessor RC Church would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Sept. 19, 2019