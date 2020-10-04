1/1
Edward S. Onorato
ONORATO - Edward S., July 28, 1921 September 24, 2020. Joins his parents Luigi and Lucia (nee D'Esposito) in Heaven. Devoted husband of 76 years to Dorothy (nee Cosenza). Cherished and loving father to Lucille, Dorothy and Deborah. Edward was the eldest of four sisters, the late Marie and Lou Spatafora, Priscilla Depierro Brigandi, the late Fortunata "Ada", Salvatore Camuti, the late Gloria and Sebastian Sorrentino. Edward will be remembered as a devoted family man, loving grandfather and proud great-grandfather.



Published in Newsday on Oct. 4, 2020.
