Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
20 Hicksville Rd
Bethpage, NY 11714
(516) 731-5600
Sholl - Edward, in a tragic accident. Edward Sholl, of Plainview, NY, formerly Levittown NY, passed away at home on Friday, August 16, 2019. Adoring husband of Colleen Sholl for 22 years. Devoted and proud father of Catherine and Carolynn. Loving son of Robert and Lynn. Beloved brother of Jennifer, Liza and Rebecca. A loyal friend to many and dedicated member of the police force 26 years. A member of the New York City Police Department for 12 years and the Nassau County Police Department for 14 years. Visiting hours, Tuesday, August 20th, 2pm-4:30pm and 7pm-9:30pm at Chapey & Sons, 20 Hicksville Road, Bethpage, NY. Funeral Mass, Wednesday, August 21st at 10:00am at Our Lady of Mercy, 520 South Oyster Bay Road, Hicksville, NY.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 20, 2019
