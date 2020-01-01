|
SMITH - Edward H.L. III (Ned) 70, long time resident of St. James on December 29, 2019. Direct descendant of the Richard Smith Founder of Smith-town. Suffolk County Historical Society, New York Historical Genelogical Society, Manhattan and former teacher of Knox School. Loving son of Catherine and the late Edward H.L. Smith. Cherished brother of Moira Scheuring, Libby Smith, Richard, Edmund, Daniel, Susanne Smith. Adored uncle to Michael Scheuring, Cathy Smith and Mary Smith. Loving great uncle to Caleb Scheuring. Friends may call St. James Funeral Home, 829 Middle Country Road, Route 25, Jericho Turnpike, St. James on Friday 2-5pm and 7-9pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11:15am Sts. Philip & James RC Church, St. James. Interment to follow at St. James Episcopal Cemetery, St. James. In lieu of flowers donations to Knox School and St. Bonaventure University made in memory of Edward. www.stjamesfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020