Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home - Seaford
3863 Merrick Road
Seaford, NY 11783
(516) 785-3380
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Reposing
Saturday, May 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Edward T. Martin


1923 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
Edward T. Martin Notice
MARTIN - Edward T., on May 3, 2019, of Arroyo Grande, CA (formerly of Seaford, NY). Beloved husband of the late Genevieve. Loving father of Edward II, and Robert and Judith Conlon. Cherished grandfather of 6 and adored great grandfather of 5. Ed was a lead radio operator with the U.S. AirForce on a B17 Flying Fortress in WWII. He had received the Distinguished Flying Cross and went on to the NYPD where he retired as a Lieutenant with the Mounted Police in 1974. He was also a member of the Tuesday Poets in San Luis Obispo, CA. Reposing Saturday 2-5 PM at the Charles G. Schmitt Funeral Home, Inc., 3863 Merrick Rd., Seaford (2 Traffic Lts. East of Rte. 135). Religious Service 4 pm at the funeral home. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. www.schmittfuneralhome.com
Published in Newsday on May 9, 2019
