CAMUS - Edward V., 94, a Port Washington, New York resident, passed away October 27, 2020. He was born November 15, 1925 in Queens, New York to Ives and Margaret Camus. Edward enlisted in the US Navy in November of 1943. He was stationed in the South Pacific and served aboard the USS Cumberland Sound during World War II and was present for the unconditional surrender of Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Marjorie Ann Camus. Edward worked in the Broadway Theatre Industry for 45 years and was a proud member of the IATSE Local One Union. He was well respected by his colleagues and the numerous Broadway performers with whom he worked. Edward was an avid sports fan, especially of his beloved NY Yankees. He was a devoted husband and loving father of 6 children, Stephen (Joan), Diane, Kevin (Faith), Valerie, Gary (Leslie), and David. He adored his 8 grandchildren and his 3 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his sister, Regina Corrado and predeceased by 3 of his sisters, Cecile Donoghue, Marguerite Dulaney, and Marie Banta.The family will hold a private graveside funeral service. If you wish to make a dona-tion in memory of Edward, his favorite charity was Wounded Warrior Project
.