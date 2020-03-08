Newsday Notices
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
(631) 360-0555
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fives Smithtown Funeral Home
31 Landing Avenue
Smithtown, NY 11787
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Calverton National Cemetery

Edward V. Dixon


1930 - 2020
Edward V. Dixon Notice
DIXON - Edward V., of St. James formerly of Great Neck, passed away March 3, 2020. Survived by his sons Christopher and Craig. Predeceased by his wife Barbara. Siblings predeceased Robert, Richard and Donald. Loving sister in laws Emily and Dorothy. Amazing father and grand-father of Brianna, Brandon, Andrew, Michael and Brooke. Loving father to his step children and step grandchildren. Former member of Great Neck Vigilance and Past Commander of the American Legion Post 160. Visitation Monday from 4:00PM-8:00PM, at the Fives Smithtown Funeral Home, 31 Landing Avenue, Smithtown. Burial Tuesday 11:00AM at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 8, 2020
