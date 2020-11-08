VAUGHAN - Edward O. of Farmingdale on November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Theresa. Devoted father and father-in-law of Elizabeth (John) Vigh, and Andrew (Lisa) Vaughan. Cherished grandfather of Nicole (Christopher), Johnny, Jessica, Jack, Brittany, Emily, Sam and Max. The family will receive friends Monday 2-4 & 7-9 pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home Inc., 385 Main Street Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Tuesday 11 AM at St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Nov. 8, 2020.