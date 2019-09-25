Home

Edward Vincent Earley Jr. Notice
EARLEY - Edward Vincent Jr. of Sun City Center, Florida formerly of East Rockaway, NY on August 31, 2019. In his 72nd, year. Beloved husband of Debrah, loving father of Sean (Sarah). Cherished grandfather of Emerson. Loving brother of Stephen, Patty and Kevin. The family will receive friends for a memorial service on Thursday September 26, 7:00PM 9:00PM at the Christopher T. Jordan Funeral Home, Inc., 302 Long Beach Rd., Island Park, NY. Interment Calverton National Cemetery Friday September 27, at 1:00PM. www.jordanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 25, 2019
