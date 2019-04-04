Home

Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
(516) 593-2521
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Donza Funeral Home Inc
333 Atlantic Ave
East Rockaway, NY 11518
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Raymond RC Church
East Rockaway, NY
Edward Visone Notice
VISONE - Edward J. of East Rockaway on April 2, 2019 at age 90. Beloved husband of Jacqueline. Loving father of Edward F., Nancy E. Schneider (Steven), and the late Frank. Devoted grandfather of Emily, Kristin, Joseph, Zachary, Jake, Matthew, Jordan, Daniel, Kyle. His family is receiving friends Friday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Donza Funeral Home, 333 Atlantic Avenue, East Rockaway, L.I. Funeral Mass Saturday, 10:30am at Saint Raymond RC Church, East Rockaway. Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Raymond Parish Social Ministry, 263 Atlantic Avenue, E. Rockaway, NY 11518.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 4, 2019
