ZIMINSKI - Edward "Ski" of Hicksville passed suddenly on June 23rd. Devoted husband of Serafina. Loving father of daughter, Donna White (Pat) and son, Michael (Nicole). Cherished grandfather of Serafina, Cali and Vince. Visitation Friday 2:00 - 6:00 PM at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home, 47 Jerusalem Ave, Hicksville. Funeral Mass Saturday 10:00 AM St. Ignatius, Hicksville. Interment Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on Jun. 26, 2020.