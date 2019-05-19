Home

BLAAUW - Edwin Jr. died peacefully on May 9, 2019, at the age of 92. Born to Ruth and Edwin Blaauw, Sr. on Staten Island February 6, 1927. He married Monica Bartko in 1953. He is survived by his children and their spouses: William Blaauw and Rob Conzett; Susan Pearce (David); Cathryn Raines (Mark); Ruthann Royal (Darrell); and his five grandchildren: Christopher, Emily, Thomas, Matthew and Anna. He is also survived by his brother, William and nephews, Robert and John Blaauw, and by Helen McNamara, his partner in later life. A private service will take place at a later date. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Wagner Fund, Wagner College, One Campus Rd., Staten Island, NY 10301, or to Friends of the Hender-sonville Public Library, 301 North Washington St., Hender-sonville, NC 28739. Entire tribute here: http://www.tributes.com/obituary/show/Edwin-Blaauw-107095485/
Published in Newsday on May 19, 2019
