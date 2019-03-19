Home

KARPF - Edwin, 88, of Lake Ronkonkoma, NY on March 16, 2019. Beloved husband of Harriet. Loving father of Charlotte Fritts, Michelle (Richard) Dittmar, Evan, and Robert. Cherished by his two grandchildren and one great grandchild. Adored brother, uncle and friend. Retired as a senior tech in the physics department at SCCC Master Electrician. Avid biker, fisherman and problem solver. Volunteer for the Guide Dog Foundation and several charities. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name to the Guide Dog Foundation in St. James or NY Bicycling Coalition in Albany are requested. Interment at Washington Memorial Cemetery in Coram on March 19 at 12:30. Memorial service to be held on March 22 at noon at Temple Beth Chai on Townline Road in Hauppauge, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 19, 2019
