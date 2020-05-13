Home

GARRISON - Edwin Lincoln, 94, World War II Veteran and Lynbrook resident since 1953, passed away peacefully at his home, on May 7, 2020. He is best remembered among the children of Lynbrook as Halloween Ebenezer Scrooge, who generouslly passed out candy.He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elaine. He will be sorely missed by all of those he left behind. His daughters; Elaine Price, Alice Garrison, Nancy Chafetz, Roberta Gar-rison-Mogren, grandchildren; Rachel Carr, Rebecca Kless, Gary Chafetz, Cynthia Cook, and his nine great grandchildren Carter and Joshua Carr, Behr, AJ, Pierson and Oliver Kless, and Ezekial, Clara and Millicent Cook.
Published in Newsday on May 13, 2020
