M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
(631) 427-1123
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
11:30 AM
M.A. Connell Funeral Home
934 New York Ave
Huntington Station, NY 11746
MARTIN - Edwin H. Jr., 90, lifelong resident of Huntington Station, on June 25, 2019. Much liked and respected member of the Long Island Softball Hall of Fame, affectionately known as "The Legend." Beloved husband of the late Jane Ann Rosenthal for 60 years. Loving father of Patricia Lynn (Garrett Swen-son, Jr.), Diane (Mike) Williams, Curtis (Cathleen) and Vicki (the late George) Wenzel. Adoring grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 7. Visitation at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station on Saturday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Service will be held Sunday 11:30 AM at the funeral home. maconnellfunerahome.com
Published in Newsday on June 26, 2019
