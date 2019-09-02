|
LANIGAN - Edwin P. of Islip Terrace, LI on August 29, 2019. Retired US Navy Reserves and recent retiree of Steamfitters Local 638. Devoted husband of Stephanie (nee) Pirone. Beloved father of Jennifer (Benjamin) Talbot, Jason (Tony Micucci), and Aileen (Casey Burchard). Loving grandfather of Steven and James Talbot and Landon and Colton Burchard. Dear brother of Richard (Yvonne) and Elizabeth (Nicholas) Mangano. Also survived by his nieces, nephews, and many endearing friends. Reposing at The Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons East Islip Funeral Home, 200 East Main Street (1-2 mile east of S.S. Pkwy., exit 45W). Celebration of the Liturgy of Christian Burial Wednesday 9:30 AM at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Islip Terrace, LI. Interment to follow at Calverton National Cemetery, Calverton, NY. In lieu of flowers, Edwin's family suggests donations be made in his loving memory to America, 1702 East Highland Ave., Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016. Visiting Tuesday 2:00 PM until 4:30 PM and 7:00 PM until 9:30 PM. WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Sept. 2, 2019