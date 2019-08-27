Home

POWERED BY

Services
Noce Funeral Home Inc
189 Route 109
West Babylon, NY 11704
(631) 422-0100
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Noce Funeral Home Inc
189 Route 109
West Babylon, NY 11704
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Noce Funeral Home Inc
189 Route 109
West Babylon, NY 11704
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
Noce Funeral Home Inc
189 Route 109
West Babylon, NY 11704
View Map
Entombment
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
Pinelawn Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for edwin weller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

edwin weller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
edwin weller Notice
WELLER - Edwin, of West Babylon, NY on August 26th, 2019 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his beloved wife Henrietta. Loving father of Diane Meister (John), Doris Weller,Joseph Weller, Donna Robinson, and Dawn Maikowski. Cherished grandfather of 10. Visiting will be Wednesday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Noce Funeral Home, 189 Route 109 in West Babylon. Wake prayers will be offered Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Entombment Thursday morning at Pinelawn Memorial Park . In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, 101 Laurel Road, East Northport, NY 11731, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Noce Funeral Home Inc
Download Now