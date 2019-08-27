|
|
WELLER - Edwin, of West Babylon, NY on August 26th, 2019 at the age of 92. Predeceased by his beloved wife Henrietta. Loving father of Diane Meister (John), Doris Weller,Joseph Weller, Donna Robinson, and Dawn Maikowski. Cherished grandfather of 10. Visiting will be Wednesday from 2-4pm and 7-9pm at Noce Funeral Home, 189 Route 109 in West Babylon. Wake prayers will be offered Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Entombment Thursday morning at Pinelawn Memorial Park . In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's name to Visiting Nurse Service & Hospice of Suffolk, 101 Laurel Road, East Northport, NY 11731, would be appreciated.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2019