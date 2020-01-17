Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Barnabas R.C. Church
Bellmore, NY
ZACK - Edwin S. of N. Bellmore, NY on January 15, 2020, in his 95th year. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Loving father of Patricia Monahan (John), Edward (Mary Jo), Deborah Moss (Fred), Kathleen Manzolillo (Robert), Maryjo Haggerty (Jim), and the late Mary Margaret. Cherished by his 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Proud US Army WWII Veteran. A long-time employee of IBM. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-4pm and 7-9pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home, 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9:45am, at St. Barnabas R.C. Church in Bellmore, NY. Interment to follow at LI National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY. osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Jan. 17, 2020
