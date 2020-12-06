FITZSIMMONS - Sister Edyth Therese, CSJ, formerly known as Sister Maria Annella, on Monday, November 30, 2020. Reposing at Sacred Heart Chapel Building #3, 1725 Brentwood Road, Brentwood, NY 11717 on Monday, December 7, 2020. Wake service at 9am followed by Funeral Rites at 10:15am. Sister Edyth is lovingly remembered by her family, friends and the Sisters of St. Joseph.Memorial donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph,1725 Brentwood Road Brentwood, NY 11717. At her request services entrusted to the Leahy-McDonald Funeral Home Inc., Richmond Hill, NY.







