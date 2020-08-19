1/
Eglantine Cavanagh
CAVANAGH - Eglantine "Lee" 84, of Melville, on August 17, 2020. Beloved wife of the late James. Loving mother of Lisa (Tamar Benjamin), James (Dana) and Susan Quinn (Shawn). Cherished grandmother of Riley and Trevor. Dear sister of Anahid Manoogian and Harold (Lu) Manoogian. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM at M.A. Connell Funeral Home, 934 New York Ave., Huntington Station. Funeral Mass Saturday 10 AM at Holy Martyrs Armenian Church, Bayside. Interment to follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Long Island Cares. maconnellfuneralhome.com



Published in Newsday on Aug. 19, 2020.
