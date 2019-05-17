|
|
HAYNES - Eileen A. of North Merrick on May 15, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James T. Haynes. Devoted mother of Elizabeth Einick (Bruce) and Barbara Michaud (Lawrence). Dear sister of George and Michael Kappelmier. Loving Grandmother of Christopher Grispo (Aimee), Jacqueline Grispo, William Elnick (Kelly), Thomas, Michael & Kathryn Elnick and James Michaud. Proud Great-Grandmother of John Christopher, Matthew James, William Thomas, Jr. and Benjamin Francis. Visiting Saturday 7-9pm and Sunday 4-8pm at the N.F. Walker Funeral Home, 2039 Merrick Avenue Merrick. Funeral Mass Monday 12:30pm at Sacred Heart R.C. Church N. Merrick. Interment St. Charles Cemetery.
Published in Newsday on May 17, 2019