Eileen Bloodgood

BLOODGOOD - Eileen, of Huntington Station, courageously lost her battle to cancer on August 12, 2020. Beloved wife of James. Loving mother of Katie (Matt), Timmy (Nick) and John (Anneka). Cherished grandmother of Avery. She is survived by her mother, Eileen McKenna, her siblings Patti (Artie) Olsen, D.J. (Ann) McKenna, Maggie (Rob) Pipia, Tom McKenna, and by her sister-in-law Rose (Ray) Murphy. She was an adored aunt to her many nieces and nephews. She spent her life dedicated to educating students while working at St. Patrick's School (Huntington), Henry Viscardi School, and Holy Family Regional School. She was a great source of strength for our family and will live forever in our hearts. If anyone is interested in making a donation in Eileen's name, please do so through MSK http://mskcc.convio.net/goto/ebloodgood