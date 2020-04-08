Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1225 Montauk Hwy
West Islip, NY 11795
(631) 661-5644
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Celano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Celano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Celano Notice
CELANO - Eileen, of West Islip, NY, lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph V. Celano. Devoted mother of Joanne and Joseph J. Celano. Cherished sister of Eddie Dearaway, Margaret Clark, Helen Atkinson, and Ray Dearaway. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Eileen's family suggests donations be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at http:--act.alz.org-goto-EileenCelano WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fredrick J Chapey & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -