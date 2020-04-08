|
|
CELANO - Eileen, of West Islip, NY, lost her battle with Alzheimer's disease on April 4, 2020. Beloved wife of Joseph V. Celano. Devoted mother of Joanne and Joseph J. Celano. Cherished sister of Eddie Dearaway, Margaret Clark, Helen Atkinson, and Ray Dearaway. Arrangements entrusted to the Fredrick J. Chapey & Sons West Islip Funeral Home, 1225 Montauk Hwy. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Eileen's family suggests donations be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at http:--act.alz.org-goto-EileenCelano WWW.CHAPEYFAMILY.COM
Published in Newsday on Apr. 8, 2020