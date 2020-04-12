|
SHAFFER - Eileen D., age 88, of Bay Shore, passed away Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020, at her home. She was born September 9, 1931, in Mt. Vernon, the daughter of the late Arne Olsen and Dorothy Baker Olsen. Eileen was preceded in death by her son, Dale, and brother, Robert Olsen. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Islip, and a homemaker. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, arts and crafts and spending time with her children and grand-children. Eileen is survived by her husband of 69 years, Donald Shaffer, daughter and son-in-law, Donna Lorenz (Bruce) of West Islip, son and daughter-in-law Donald Shaffer (Stephanie) of Smithfield, NC and daughter-in-law Margaret Shaffer (Dale) of Springhill, FL; brother William Olsen (Heide) of E Pharsalia; grandchildren Dawn Brennan, Ryan Cassidy, Samantha Roche, Jesse Shaffer, Erin and Robert Shaffer; and 8 great grandchildren. The date of a memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Eileen D. Shaffer will be announced.
Published in Newsday on Apr. 12, 2020