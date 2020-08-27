Eileen Devine

DEVINE - Eileen of Rockville Centre, NY on August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter B. Loving mother of Mara Devine Pais (Rich), Erin Devine (Jon Kinney), Brita Devine Wren (Bob) Kerry Devine (late Jeff John), Peter (Caroline), Rory, Alanna Devine Bender (John) Glenn (Yashmira), Owen (Felice) and Denis (Kate). Cherished grandmother of twenty five, great grandmother of six. Dear sister of Maureen Crinnion, Donald O'Leary and the late Kevin O'Leary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Interment Cemetery of the Hold Rood, Westbury, NY. Donations can be made to St. Baldricks in Eileen's name. stbaldricks.org
. mackenmortuary.com
.