1/
Eileen Devine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DEVINE - Eileen of Rockville Centre, NY on August 25, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Peter B. Loving mother of Mara Devine Pais (Rich), Erin Devine (Jon Kinney), Brita Devine Wren (Bob) Kerry Devine (late Jeff John), Peter (Caroline), Rory, Alanna Devine Bender (John) Glenn (Yashmira), Owen (Felice) and Denis (Kate). Cherished grandmother of twenty five, great grandmother of six. Dear sister of Maureen Crinnion, Donald O'Leary and the late Kevin O'Leary. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Macken Mortuary, Rockville Centre Chapel, 52 Clinton Avenue, Friday 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass Saturday 9:30 am St. Agnes Cathedral, Rockville Centre. Interment Cemetery of the Hold Rood, Westbury, NY. Donations can be made to St. Baldricks in Eileen's name. stbaldricks.org. mackenmortuary.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Macken Mortuary
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Agnes Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macken Mortuary
52 Clinton Ave
Rockville Centre, NY 11570
(516) 766-3300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved