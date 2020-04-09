Home

DEVLIN - Eileen (nee McDonnell) of Woodside, Queens, and Bellmore, Long Island on April 6, 2020. Loving wife of Harold and devoted mother of Peter, Daniel, Mary Alice, and Michael. Eileen was a compassionate nurse who dedicated herself to the care of all, especially the elderly and infirm. With her husband, she ceaselessly worked a lifetime to support parish ministries at St Barnabas Catholic Church, especially the St. Vincent DePaul Society. She was a loyal and compassionate friend, role model to all, steadfast in her faith, and courageous through her life to the very end. The world is much less without her.
Published in Newsday from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
