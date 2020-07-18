1/
Eileen Dolores Hunt Hodgson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HODGSON - Eileen Dolores Hunt, 97 of Mineola and Cutchogue on July 16th. Predeceased by husband William and son Peter. Loving mother of Mary (James) Keating, John (Prudence), Anne (Edward) Falco, Jane (Steven) Samuels, Ellen (Michael) Petersen, Sally (Paul) Cappy, William (Susan Healy) and Matthew. Adored grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 21. Visitation Monday, July 20th from 8:30am to 10:30am at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue. (www.northforkfuneralhome.com) Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Covenant House or your favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Newsday on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
Send Flowers
JUL
20
Burial
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coster-Heppner Funeral Home
32470 Main Rd
Cutchogue, NY 11935
(631) 734-7720
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved