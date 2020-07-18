HODGSON - Eileen Dolores Hunt, 97 of Mineola and Cutchogue on July 16th. Predeceased by husband William and son Peter. Loving mother of Mary (James) Keating, John (Prudence), Anne (Edward) Falco, Jane (Steven) Samuels, Ellen (Michael) Petersen, Sally (Paul) Cappy, William (Susan Healy) and Matthew. Adored grandmother of 16 and great grandmother of 21. Visitation Monday, July 20th from 8:30am to 10:30am at the Coster-Heppner Funeral Home, 32470 Main Road, Cutchogue. (www.northforkfuneralhome.com
) Mass of Christian burial to follow at 11am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Mattituck. Burial to follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Covenant House or your favorite charity
.