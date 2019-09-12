|
DRESCH - Eileen F., Of Greenlawn, on September 9, 2019, 74 years of age. Devoted wife of John. Loving mother of Christina Kiernan & her husband Chris and Katie Joseph & her husband Jon. Cherished grandma of Abby & Charlotte Joseph. Fond sister of the late Tommy (Helen) Zorovich. Also loved by her many nieces & nephews. Visiting Nolan Funeral Home, 5 Laurel Ave, Northport, Thursday 2-5 & 7-9 PM. Funeral Mass Friday, 10 AM, St. Philip Neri Church, Northport. Entombment St. Charles Cemetery. Donations in Eileen's memory to (stjude.org) are appreciated. nolanfh.com
Published in Newsday on Sept. 12, 2019