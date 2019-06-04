Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
385 MAIN STREET
Farmingdale, NY 11735
(516) 249-1303
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Droge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Droge

Notice Condolences Flowers

Eileen Droge Notice
DROGE - Eileen of Farmingdale on May 31, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Gerard. Loving mother of Richard and David (Jacquline). Cherished grandmother of Ty, Joseph, and James. Beloved sister of Renee and Douglas. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am @ St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCourt & Trudden Funeral Home Inc
Download Now