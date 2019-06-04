|
DROGE - Eileen of Farmingdale on May 31, 2019. Devoted wife of the late Gerard. Loving mother of Richard and David (Jacquline). Cherished grandmother of Ty, Joseph, and James. Beloved sister of Renee and Douglas. Also survived by many loving family and friends. The family will receive friends Wednesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the McCourt and Trudden Funeral Home, Inc. 385 Main Street, Farmingdale. Funeral Mass Thursday 9:45am @ St. Kilian RC Church. Interment Long Island National Cemetery. www.mccourtandtrudden.org
Published in Newsday on June 4, 2019