FERGUSON- Eileen, 85 of Boxborough, MA, formerly of Mineola, LongIsland NY, passed peacefully on Saturday June 8th. She is survived by her sister, Kathleen Samperi of Acton, MA,formerly of Wantagh, NY. She was the sister of the late Margaret Timko of New Jersey and Parick Feguson of New York. She also leaves her many loving nieces and nephews. Born in Manhattan, a borough of New York City, NY, daughter of the late Patrick Joseph and Mary Ellen (Battle) Ferguson. She spent 40 plus years in the Human Resource Department with Chemical Bank, now JP Morgan/Chase Bank in New York City. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home, 470 Massachusetts Avenue, (Rt. 111), Acton, MA 01720. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at 8:00a.m. in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 89 Arlington Street, Acton. Burial services will be held following the Mass at approximately 1:30 pm at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 10W Stevens Avenue Hawthorne, NY. For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence visit www.actonfuneralhome.com