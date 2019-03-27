|
|
FITZPATRICK - Eileen A., on March 24, 2019, formerly of Westbury, NY. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Devoted mother of John (Jeralyn), Jeffrey (Marguerite), Michael (Kathy), Andrew (Patricia), and the late Kenneth. Loving grandmother of Fallon, Breana, Thomas, Austin, Megan, Sean, Liam, Aiden and Finn. Visiting for Family & Friends Wednesday 7-9pm and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 9:45am at St.Brigid R.C.C. Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Mt. St.Mary Cemetery, Flushing, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019