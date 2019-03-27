Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
(516) 746-0585
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
1201 Franklin Ave
Garden City, NY 11530
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:45 AM
St.Brigid R.C.C
Westbury, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St.Mary Cemetery
Flushing, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Fitzpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Fitzpatrick

Notice Condolences Flowers

Eileen Fitzpatrick Notice
FITZPATRICK - Eileen A., on March 24, 2019, formerly of Westbury, NY. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Devoted mother of John (Jeralyn), Jeffrey (Marguerite), Michael (Kathy), Andrew (Patricia), and the late Kenneth. Loving grandmother of Fallon, Breana, Thomas, Austin, Megan, Sean, Liam, Aiden and Finn. Visiting for Family & Friends Wednesday 7-9pm and Thursday 2-4 & 7-9pm at Fairchild Sons Funeral Home, Inc., 1201 Franklin Avenue, Garden City, NY 11530. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday 9:45am at St.Brigid R.C.C. Westbury, NY. Interment to follow at Mt. St.Mary Cemetery, Flushing, NY.
Published in Newsday on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fairchild Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now