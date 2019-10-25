Newsday Notices
Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Homes, Inc.
603 Wantagh Avenue
Wantagh, NY 11793
(516) 731-5550
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church
, Point Lookout, NY
View Map
GALLAGHER - Eileen C., of Point Lookout, formerly of Port Washington, passed away October 23, 2019 at the age of 84. Born in Glen Cove to the late Peter Gaffney and the late Catherine Gaffney (Foley). Beloved wife of Mark L. Gallagher and the late Eugene Cunningham. Loving mother to Kevin Cunningham, Patricia (Charles) Carter, James (Stacy) Cunningham and Owen (Nela) Cunningham; also loving stepmother to Mary Ellen (Michael) McGeehan, Mark (Deirdre) Gallagher, Thomas (Laura) Gallagher, Patricia (Michael) White and the late Kathleen (Ronald) Field. Cherished grandmother of twenty and adored great- grandmother of seven. Dear sister of Patricia Sullivan, Alice Mead and Peter Gaffney. Sister-in-law to Margaret Zerebak. Family will receive friends Sunday, 2-5 pm and 7- 9 pm, at the Charles J. O'Shea Funeral Home: 603 Wantagh Ave. (Exit 28N SS PKWY) Wantagh, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10 am, at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal R.C. Church, Point Lookout, NY. Cremation private. www.osheafuneral.com
Published in Newsday on Oct. 25, 2019
